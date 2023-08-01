Small plane crash in Georgia marsh critically injures 2, sheriff says

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Emergency crews rescued two people aboard a plane that crashed Tuesday into a Georgia marsh, authorities said.

A twin-engine Velocity Twin plane crashed around 9:20 a.m. near Kaolin Field Airport in Sandersville, about 45 miles east of Macon, the Federal Aviation Administration told news outlets. Both the pilot, Daniel Mesnard, 67, of Merritt Island, Florida, and his passenger, Timothy Fisher, 69, of Clyde, Ohio, were taken to nearby hospitals — one in Macon and one in Augusta, Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran told news outlets. They are said to be in critical condition, he said.

There is no word on what caused the accident.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.