Slumping Sabres tweak lineup by acquiring Eric Robinson in trade with Blue Jackets

The slumping Buffalo Sabres made a minor shake up to their lineup by acquiring fourth-line forward Eric Robinson in a trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

news
By JOHN WAWROW – Associated Press
25 minutes ago
X

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The slumping Buffalo Sabres made a minor shake up to their lineup by acquiring fourth-line forward Eric Robinson in a trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday.

The Blue Jackets acquired a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2025 draft in exchange for a seventh-year player having difficulty landing a regular role in their lineup this season. Robinson had just one goal in only seven games a year after scoring a career-high 12 times.

The move for Buffalo comes as the under-performing team has lost four straight and won consecutive outings just once this season. Robinson has the potential of adding experience in checking-line and penalty-killing roles, while filling in for Zemgus Girgensons, who is expected to miss another week with a lower-body injury.

An undrafted player out of Princeton, Robinson has 38 goals and 82 points in 266 career games with Columbus.

The Sabres freed up room by assigning forward Brandon Biro to AHL Rochester.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

In Other News
1
Fairfield PD investigating death in parking lot of business
2
Amtrak plan for Cincy, Columbus, Cleveland, Dayton gets first early...
3
Middletown City Council picks Muterspaw’s replacement
4
Monroe names 2 finalists for city manager’s position
5
Passenger in serious Preble County crash impaled by part of fence
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top