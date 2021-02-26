Sledding accident causes teen's death; dad dies at hospital

Eirelyn Zuercher, 14, of Akron, suffered a "detrimental brain injury" on Saturday while sledding at the Cleveland Metroparks Hinckley Reservation in Medina County, Cleveland.com reported.

The newspaper cited a social media post the teen's mother, Katie Dougherty Zuercher, made announcing her daughter's death on Wednesday, after she was taken off life support. The post did not include details on the sledding accident but noted the girl was an organ donor and helped five people.