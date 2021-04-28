Slain girl's grandmother wants caseworkers deemed 'reckless'

“According to the coroner, Glenara had been brutalized for months on end before her death,” Rachel Bloomekatz, an attorney representing the grandmother, said in a November court filing. “But somehow, Glenara’s bruises, scars, bite marks, whip marks, and gaunt, under-fed body completely eluded the caseworkers.”

State law provides case workers immunity from such lawsuits unless they were found to have acted “in a wanton or reckless manner.” Lower courts rejected the grandmother's claims, saying she hadn't provided enough evidence that the immunity should be lifted.

Desena Bradley appealed to the Ohio Supreme Court, which scheduled oral arguments for Wednesday. A decision isn't expected for months. It's unclear from court records whether Desena Bradley stepped in on behalf of her granddaughter when she was alive.

Hamilton County officials wants the high court to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing the girl was killed by her parents and not by county workers. There's no evidence the caseworkers acted maliciously or in bad faith, county attorneys said.

“Instead, a 20/20 hindsight analysis is employed, which is based on mere speculation that these caseworkers were aware that Glenara was being physically abused and with improper intent failed to intervene,” Hamilton County assistant prosecutors argued in a December court filing.

If such lawsuits are successful, caseworkers in the future would protect themselves by downplaying parental rights and removing children from their homes every time an abuse allegation was investigated, Hamilton County officials argued.