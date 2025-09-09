Slade Cecconi loses no-hit bid in 8th, Guards rout Royals 10-2, stay in thick of AL wild card race

On Cecconi's 95th pitch, Massey lined a 2-1 fastball into left-center. The right-hander received a nice ovation from the crowd in Progressive Field before Cecconi got Carter Jensen to hit into a double play.

Cleveland (73-70) won its fourth straight game and moved past the Royals (73-71) into second place in the AL Central. Cleveland entered the four-game series 2 1/2 games behind Seattle for the third and final wild card spot.

Kyle Manzardo, Daniel Schneemann and Nolan Jones had two RBIs apiece for Cleveland, which set season highs with 16 hits and seven doubles.

The Guardians tagged Ryan Bergert (2-2) for four RBI doubles and six runs in the fourth inning while opening an 8-0 lead. C.J. Kayfus, Brayan Rocchio, Schneemann and Jones hit the doubles.

Royals All-Star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. was not in the starting lineup for the third straight game due to back spasms. Manager Matt Quatraro said Witt ran and did some fielding before the game without any issues and was possible to see “game action.”

Witt didn't get in but is expected to play Tuesday.

Key Moment

Second baseman Rocchio made two nice defensive plays to keep Cecconi's bid intact. In the second, he made a diving stop on Salvador Perez's hard shot up the middle. Two innings later, Rocchio slid in the outfield grass to corral Kyle Isbel's grounder before flipping to second for a forceout.

Key Stat

Since Barker’s perfecto at old Municipal Stadium, eight Cleveland pitchers have carried no-hitters into the ninth inning before their bids were ended. On Aug. 6, Gavin Williams was two outs away before allowing a homer to New York's Juan Soto.

Up Next

Rookie LHP Noah Cameron (7-6, 3.03 ERA) starts for the Royals against Joey Cantillo (4-3, 3.73), who makes his second career start against Kansas City.

