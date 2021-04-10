X

Skubal expected to start for Tigers at Indians

By The Associated Press
The Cleveland Indians play the Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers (3-4) vs. Cleveland Indians (3-3)

Cleveland; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: TBD Indians: Aaron Civale (1-0, 3.86 ERA, .71 WHIP, 6 strikeouts)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers square off against the Cleveland Indians on Saturday.

The Indians went 23-17 in division play in 2020. Cleveland averaged 7.4 hits with 2.7 extra base hits per game and 96 total doubles last season.

The Tigers went 12-28 in division games in 2020. Detroit pitchers had an ERA of 5.63 last year with a staff WHIP of 1.43.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

INJURIES: Indians: Cam Hill: (right wrist).

Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (covid-19 protocol), Julio Teheran: (tricep), Rony Garcia: (abdominal strain).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

