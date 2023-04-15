Skinner leads Sabres to 5-2 win over Blue Jackets

Gaudreau put Columbus up 34 seconds into the first period, but much of the second period belonged to Buffalo, which got goals from Skinner, Olofsson and Tuch in a span of less than six minutes.

Angler's first NHL goal pulled Columbus within one with 1:36 left in the second before Buffalo got third-period goals from Mittelstadt and Krebs.

“We had a lot of chances early,” Skinner said. “Their goalie made some good saves. We had to stick with it, and it paid off.”

INJURY UPDATE'

Tage Thompson, Buffalo’s leader in goals and points, did not play due to an upper body injury. Henri Jokiharju suffered a lower-body injury in the first period and did not return. He skated just 2:43. Gilles suffered a lower body injury in the second period and did not return.

LONG TIME GONE

The Sabres, who last made the Stanley Cup playoffs in the 2010-’11 season, are tied with the New York Jets for the longest active playoff drought across MLB, NBA, NFL and NHL.

BETTER LATE THAN NEVER

This game was originally scheduled to be played on Dec. 27 but was moved after inclement weather in Buffalo prevented the Sabres from traveling.

FINE FOR FIVE

With his win tonight, Levi is one of three goaltenders in Sabres history to win at least five of the first seven games of his career, joining Jacques Cloutier (1981-’82) and Don Edwards (1976-’77).

STREAKING

Mittelstadt and Tuch both extended their point streaks to six games, the longest of their careers.

UP NEXT

Sabres: offseason.

Blue Jackets: offseason.

