Single-engine plane crashes in suburban New York; 2 dead

The single-engine Beechcraft A36 was found just before 11 p.m. Thursday in a wooded area near White Plains, said Westechester County Executive spokesperson Catherine Cioffi. The pilot and his passenger were found dead, Cioffi said.

The plane was headed from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport to the Cuyahoga County Airport in Richmond Heights, Ohio, when the pilot reported engine trouble about 6:15 p.m. Thursday, Federal Aviation Administration officials said in a news release.