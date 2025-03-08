Simmons scores 22, Toledo defeats Ohio 96-82

Simmons added seven rebounds for the Rockets (17-14). Sam Lewis scored 20 points and added five rebounds. Seth Hubbard shot 7 of 13 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 17 points, while adding nine rebounds.

The Bobcats (16-15) were led by Elmore James, who recorded 20 points and two steals. Shereef Mitchell added 18 points and two steals for Ohio. Jackson Paveletzke also had 15 points.

Toledo took the lead with 1:35 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. Lewis led their team in scoring with 14 points in the first half to help put them up 47-41 at the break. Simmons scored 16 points in the second half to help lead the way as Toledo went on to secure a victory, outscoring Ohio by eight points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.