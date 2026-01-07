Simmons, Paveletzke lead Ohio over UMass 86-83

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Javan Simmons led Ohio with 20 points, and Jackson Paveletzke sealed the victory with a free throw with 59 seconds remaining as the Bobcats defeated UMass 86-83 on Tuesday.

Simmons added five rebounds for the Bobcats (9-7, 3-1 Mid-American Conference). JJ Kelly scored 14 points while going 5 of 6 from the field. Jesse Burris went 5 of 8 from the field (3 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.