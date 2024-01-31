Simmons' 19 lead Toledo past Western Michigan 88-63

Led by Javan Simmons' 19 points, the Toledo Rockets defeated the Western Michigan Broncos 88-63
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Javan Simmons scored 19 points as Toledo beat Western Michigan 88-63 on Tuesday night.

Simmons also had six rebounds for the Rockets (14-7, 8-1 Mid-American Conference). Ra'Heim Moss scored 15 points while shooting 5 of 6 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line, and added five rebounds and three steals. Tyler Cochran shot 6 of 7 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Broncos (8-13, 5-4) were led by Titus Wright, who recorded 12 points and three steals. Javaughn Hannah added 11 points and three steals for Western Michigan. Jefferson Monegro also had 11 points, six assists and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

