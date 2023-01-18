journal-news logo
X

Siegrist scores 27, No. 22 Villanova women beat Xavier 76-38

news
23 minutes ago
Maddy Siegrist had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Lucy Olsen added 19 points and No. 22 Villanova cruised past Xavier 76-38

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Maddy Siegrist had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Lucy Olsen added 19 points and No. 22 Villanova cruised past Xavier 76-38 on Tuesday night.

Siegrist scored five points during an 11-0 first-quarter run Villanova used to go ahead by double figures for the remainder of the game. Xavier was held to just three points in the second quarter and the Wildcats extended their lead to 39-16 at the break. Siegrist had 13 points in the first half and Olsen added 10.

Siegrist opened the third quarter with a 3-pointer to match Xavier's scoring output with 16 points. She finished 10 of 18 from the field as Villanova (17-3, 8-1 Big East) shot 55% from the field and held Xavier to 14-of-49 shooting (29%).

Siegrist, the NCAA scoring leader at 28.9 points per game, was coming off back-to-back 32-point games to be named the Big East player of the week for the second straight week. She hasn’t scored less than 27 since netting 21 against Marquette on Dec. 28.

Fernanda Ovalle scored 12 points for Xavier (7-12, 0-10).

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

In Other News
1
Construction worker rescued from partial building collapse on Liberty...
2
Middletown group has served 42 homeless clients the first nine nights
3
Deteriorating Madison Twp. bridge to be replaced quicker than...
4
Oxford names acting police chief while Jones attends national academy
5
Sonder Brewing to open second taproom in West Chester Twp.
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top