Shumate's career-high 33 sends Toledo past Miami (Ohio)

Shumate, whose perfect shooting night set a school record, buried five 3-pointers. Shumate's only blemish was at the foul line where he missed just one of seven attempts.

Ryan Rollins had 13 points and six assists for Toledo (14-4, 9-1 Mid-American Conference) which now has won 11 of its last 12. Mattia Acunzo scored 13 points and Setric Millner Jr. 11 for the Rockets.