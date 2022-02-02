Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Shumate scores 24 to lead Toledo over Eastern Michigan 86-66

news
48 minutes ago
JT Shumate had 24 points as Toledo won its ninth straight game, rolling past Eastern Michigan 86-66

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — JT Shumate had 24 points as Toledo won its ninth consecutive game, rolling past Eastern Michigan 86-66 on Tuesday night.

Ryan Rollins had 19 points and seven rebounds for Toledo (18-4, 10-1 Mid-American Conference). Ra'Heim Moss added 15 points and 10 rebounds, and RayJ Dennis had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Noah Farrakhan had 17 points for the Eagles (8-12, 3-6). Nathan Scott added 15 points and Mo Njie had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News
1
Butler County braces for monster storm; officials say they are prepared
2
Sara’s House is third Hamilton business to add location at Spooky Nook
3
Top local news for Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022
4
$10,000 reward after truck stolen from Middletown dealership
5
Police looking for missing West Chester man
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top