Shumate scores 22 to lead Toledo over Bowling Green 96-56

29 minutes ago
JT Shumate had 22 points as Toledo routed Bowling Green 96-56

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — JT Shumate had 22 points as Toledo romped past Bowling Green 96-56 on Friday night.

Setric Millner Jr. had 19 points for Toledo (25-6, 17-3 Mid-American Conference), which earned its fifth straight victory. Ryan Rollins added 18 points. Ra'Heim Moss had 15 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Toledo posted a season-high 25 assists.

Bowling Green totaled 28 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Daeqwon Plowden had 19 points for the Falcons (13-18, 6-14). Chandler Turner added 10 points.

The Rockets improve to 2-0 against the Falcons this season. Toledo defeated Bowling Green 91-78 on Jan. 15.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

