Shumate scores 20 to carry Toledo over Valparaiso 69-61

51 minutes ago
JT Shumate had 20 points as Toledo beat Valparaiso 69-61

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — JT Shumate had 20 points as Toledo topped Valparaiso 69-61 on Tuesday night.

Shumate made 4 of 6 3-pointers. He added nine rebounds.

Ryan Rollins had 15 points for Toledo (1-0). Setric Millner Jr. added 10 points. RayJ Dennis had six rebounds.

Thomas Kithier had 16 points for Valpo (0-1). Kevion Taylor added 12 points. Trevor Anderson had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

