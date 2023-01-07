journal-news logo
Shumate, Cochran lead Toledo over Western Michigan 102-74

news
57 minutes ago
JT Shumate scored 23 points, Tyler Cochran added 20 and Toledo rolled to a 102-74 victory over Western Michigan

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — JT Shumate scored 23 points, Tyler Cochran added 20 and Toledo rolled to a 102-74 victory over Western Michigan on Friday night.

Shumate had five rebounds for the Rockets (10-5, 1-1 Mid-American Conference). Tyler Cochran hit three 3-points and grabbed six rebounds. Setric Millner Jr. sank four 3-pointers and scored 16.

Titus Wright led the Broncos (4-11, 0-2) with 18 points and eight rebounds. Tray Maddox Jr. added 16 points and four assists, while Javaughn Hannah scored 14.

Toledo took the lead with 13:51 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 42-23 at halftime.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Tuesday. Toledo visits Kent State and Western Michigan hosts Eastern Michigan.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

