Shots fired into home of Ohio health official; no injuries

Police in Upper Arlington, a city on the northwest side of the Columbus metropolitan area, said the shots were reported at about 8 p.m. Saturday. Police said no one was hurt and no suspects were present when officers arrived. They said the investigation continues and asked anyone with information to come forward.

Press Secretary Melanie Amato of the Ohio Department of Health confirmed Sunday that the home is owned by Dr. Mary Kate Francis, the department's assistant medical director. Amato declined further comment, deferring to the Upper Arlington Police Department.