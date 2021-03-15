Shots fired inside Ohio mall for 2nd time in 2 weeks

“We're trying to determine if both groups actually shot at each other and there was an exchange of gunfire,” he said.

A message seeking comment was left Monday with the mall's owner.

Like many U.S. cities, Columbus is experiencing a huge spike in gun violence. Police announced last week the number of gunshots detected by the city's ShotSpotter stations nearly doubled between Oct. 1 and the beginning of March compared to the same time a year earlier.

Columbus saw a record 175 homicides last year, the majority firearm-related, and is already on pace to beat that record again, with 40 killings as of March 10.

In recent weeks, police in central Ohio have also sounded an alarm about a sharp uptick in crimes by juveniles, mostly car thefts and car jackings. Fuqua said it was troubling that the suspects in Monday's shooting "are clearly young people yet again in our city committing acts of violence."

Police have identified both suspects in in the March 3 shooting and issued arrest warrants. On Monday, police asked the newly identified suspect “to surrender himself peacefully to authorities to ensure his safety and the safety of all parties involved.”