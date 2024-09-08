Shohei Ohtani hits 46th homer to tie career high on sweltering day at Dodger Stadium

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his 46th home run of the season to tie his career high, a 450-foot solo shot down the right-field line in the fifth inning of the Los Angeles Dodgers' 4-0 victory over the Cleveland Guardians on a sweltering Sunday.

On a day that matched the hottest Dodger Stadium first-pitch temperature at 103 degrees, Ohtani connected off Cleveland starter Tanner Bibee. The homer was reviewed to see if it was fair.