Sheriff's deputy placed on leave, deadly shooting probed

news | 17 minutes ago
NEW LYME TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) — Authorities have placed a sheriff's deputy in northen Ohio on paid administrative after they said the deputy shot and killed an armed suspect.

The deputy on Tuesday night responded to a report in New Lyme Township of a man with a gun threatening to harm himself and shoot at police, Ashtabula County Sheriff William Johnson said in a statement.

The sheriff said the man had been drinking and was armed with a shotgun. The sheriff said the deputy tried to de-escalate the situation, but fired twice when the man pointed the weapon at the deputy.

The man was pronounced dead at a hospital in Cleveland.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting.

Authorities have not released the names of the deputy and the suspect.

