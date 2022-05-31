journal-news logo
Sheriff's deputy fatally shoots man armed with gun at home

Authorities say a man armed with a gun was shot and killed by sheriff’s deputy at a central Ohio home

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (AP) — A man armed with a gun was shot and killed by sheriff's deputy at a central Ohio home, authorities said.

Two people made separate 911 calls to Marysville police around 6:35 p.m. Monday to report that Matthew Todhunter, 33, had pointed a gun at them.

A Union County Sheriff’s Deputy arrived on scene a short time later and soon shot Todhunter, who was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later. Authorities said Todhunter was struck “multiple times” but did not disclose further details about his injuries.

The deputy, whose name was not released, was not injured in the shooting. Authorities did not say if Todhunter fired any shots during the incident.

The shooting will be investigated by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

