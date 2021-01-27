Sheriff: Stolen gun discharges, killing girl; 2 boys charged

Hamilton county's sheriff and Lockland police said emergency responders arrived at the home at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday to find the girl with a gunshot wound to the chest. She was taken to University Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

After an investigation, authorities said, a 16-year-old youth was charged with reckless homicide, obstructing justice and evidence-tampering and a 14-year-old boy was charged with obstructing justice, evidence-tampering and theft of a firearm. Both juveniles were to be taken to the county's juvenile detention center.