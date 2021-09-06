Sheriff: Man shot after break-in, assault of ex-girlfriend

MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio (AP) — A man was shot and killed after allegedly breaking into an Ohio home and assaulting an ex-girlfriend over the weekend, authorities said.
The Hamilton County sheriff's office said 33-year-old Gregory Lyle climbed through a window of the Mount Healthy home just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
The sheriff's office said once inside, Lyle assaulted a woman and was shot and killed by a man who lived in the home. Lyle was pronounced dead at the scene.
The sheriff's office called the case one of domestic violence and said Lyle was the ex-boyfriend of the woman who lived in the home.
Officials said the investigation is ongoing and there is no threat to the public.
