Sheriff: 1 in custody in deaths of campers; autopsies slated

MCCONNELSVILLE, Ohio (AP) — A man is in custody in connection with the deaths of a man and woman found in the area of a camping area in southeastern Ohio, authorities said.
The Morgan County sheriff's office said it was asked Monday afternoon to help the Ohio Department of Natural Resources check on a family at the Equine Area of the Appalachian Hills Wildlife area, formerly known as AEP Recreation Lands.
Officials said they were told that a Pickaway County area man and his girlfriend had come to the county to camp but hadn't been in contact with relatives for the past three weeks.
Officials said the missing couple's trailer and vehicle were found and the woods around the equine area were searched into the early morning hours Tuesday. The sheriff's office said two bodies were found in two different locations. The Licking County coroner's office is to perform autopsies.
Authorities said a male suspect was taken into custody. The names of the two victims weren't released pending positive identification and notification of relatives.