Sheldon, Thierry lead No. 15 Ohio State women past Oklahoma State 75-57 in Bahamas

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Jacy Sheldon scored 22 points, Taylor Thierry had a double-double and Ohio State defeated Oklahoma State 75-57 in the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship on Wednesday.

The Cowgirls were within eight two minutes into the fourth quarter but went 3 of 12 from there.

Thierry had 16 points and 14 rebounds, nine on the offensive end. Cotie McMahon added 14 points for the Buckeyes (4-1).

Stailee Heard led the Cowgirls (2-3) with 15 points. Quincy Nobel had 12 points and Chandler Prater 10 with 11 rebounds.

McMahon had a 3 and three-point play as the Buckeyes got off to an 8-0 start and her layups started and ended a 10-0 run that made it 18-2 midway through the first quarter.

The Cowgirls shaved it to 24-13 after the first quarter and had it down to 36-30 at the half.

Ohio State shot 50% in the first quarter but went 5 of 17 (29%) in the second, the same as Oklahoma State in the first quarter. The teams were a combined 3 of 26 from 3-point range.

Emma Shumate drilled a 3-pointer to cap the Buckeyes' 10-2 run coming out of halftime for a 46-32 lead, but the Cowgirls got it back to five on a Noble 3 and trailed 54-45 entering the fourth quarter.

Both teams play home games on Sunday, Ohio State against Cornell and Oklahoma State against Missouri State.

