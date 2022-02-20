Sheldon scores 19, No. 18 Ohio State women top Wisconsin

Rebeka Mikulasikova had 12 points and Tanaya Beacham added 10 points for the Buckeyes, who outscored Wisconsin 35-14 in the middle two quarters.

Ohio State (20-5, 12-4 Big Ten Conference) was 2 of 9 in the fourth quarter with five of its 11 turnovers to finish with its second-lowest offensive output of the season. However, the Buckeyes held the Badgers to their lowest output and worst shooting game (30%).