Sheldon nets 19, No. 24 Ohio State women top San Diego St.

45 minutes ago
Jacy Sheldon scored 19 points and No. 24 Ohio State defeated San Diego State 66-54 in the Buckeyes’ final nonconference game

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jacy Sheldon scored 19 points and No. 24 Ohio State defeated San Diego State 66-54 in the Buckeyes' final nonconference game on Tuesday.

Braxtin Miller added 16 points and Taylor Mikesell 15 for the Buckeyes (9-2), who resume Big Ten play, where they are 1-1, at No. 9 Michigan on New Year's Eve.

Mikesell had five points in a 10-0 run through the middle of the first quarter that gave Ohio State an 18-9 lead. The Aztecs worked back into a tie at 27 before the Buckeyes took a 35-30 lead into the break.

Ohio State scored the first six points of the third quarter and kept the lead between seven and 12. Miller's 3-pointer to close the quarter made it 51-41 and she and Mikesell scored to open the fourth made it a 14-point game. San Diego State briefly got within nine with three minutes left.

Asia Avinger and Sophia Ramos both had 10 for the Aztecs (6-5) but were a combined 5-of-21 shooting. San Diego State shot 32%.

