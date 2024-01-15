Sheldon leads balanced No. 17 Ohio State women attack to hold off Michigan State 70-65

Reserve Tory Ozment led Michigan State with 18 points and Moira Joiner scored 13.

With the score tied at 50-all entering the fourth, Celeste Taylor made a pair of foul shots, Sheldon and Mikukasikova made layups and Thierry made a jump shot — all in succession — and Ohio State banked the 8-0 outburst and led the rest of the way.

Ozment made a jumper with 4:51 left and Jocelyn Tate made 1 of 2 foul shots 41 seconds later to bring Michigan State within 60-58. But after the teams failed to score in a 1:30-span, Thierry made a layup, McMahon made 1 of 2 foul shots and Mikulasikova made a short jumper to extend the lead to 65-58.

Joiner made a 3 with seven seconds left to reduce the deficit to 68-65 before Taylor made two foul shots to end it.

Michigan State (12-4, 2-3) hosts Northwestern on Wednesday. Ohio State faces Maryland on the road on Wednesday.

