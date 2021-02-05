Sheldon, Juhasz lead No. 11 Ohio State women past Iowa 92-87

Ohio State swept the home-and-home season series with Iowa for the first time since 2008. On Jan. 13, the Buckeyes erased a 14-point second-half deficit to force overtime, winning 84-82. It snapped Iowa’s 42-game home win streak.

Sheldon scored 14 of her points in the fourth quarter and Juhasz added 10, helping Ohio State stay in front. Iowa got within four points four times in the fourth quarter, but couldn't get any closer.