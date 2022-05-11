Sheets homers, Anderson 2 RBIs, White Sox top Guardians 4-1

Jose Ruiz got two outs in the eighth before Bennett Sousa retired Jose Ramirez on a groundout with a runner on second. Kendall Graveman worked the ninth for his second save in three chances.

Graveman walked Franmil Reyes with two out and gave up a single to Amed Rosario before retiring Andrés Giménez on a slow roller to first baseman Jose Abreu. A diving Giménez was initially ruled safe, but the call was overturned after a lengthy review.

Naylor, who hit the tying grand slam in the ninth Monday against closer Liam Hendriks and a three-run drive in the 11th, smacked a solo drive in the sixth. He had two hits.

The White Sox beat the Guardians for the first time in five games this season.

SUSPENSION DROPPED

Major League Baseball dropped the one-game suspension of Anderson for giving fans the middle finger during a game on April 20. It was part of a settlement with the players’ association, in which Anderson agreed to a fine to avoid an appeal before MLB special adviser John McHale Jr.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Guardians: RHP James Karinchak (right back strain) might throw to some hitters during the Guardians' homestand next week, possibly May 20, manager Terry Francona said. Karinchak has been working out at the team's facility in Goodyear, Arizona. ... Francona expects 1B Yu Chang (COVID-19 recovery) to rejoin the team this week after he completes a minor league rehab assignment.

White Sox: OF Eloy Jiménez said he is making quick strides in his recovery from a torn hamstring. Jiménez said Tuesday he is pain free and has been running and swinging. “We’re gonna be back sooner than later,” he said. He was injured trying to beat out a grounder at Minnesota on April 23 and had surgery a few days later. The White Sox said he would be out six to eight weeks. ... Manager Tony La Russa said OF Andrew Vaughn (bruised right hand) will likely play in a few rehab games for Triple-A Charlotte, starting Wednesday.

UP NEXT

The teams close out the three-game series, with RHP Vince Velasquez (2-2, 3.97 ERA) starting for Chicago and RHP Aaron Civale (1-2, 9.45 ERA) pitching for Cleveland. Civale had allowed an American League-worst 24 runs entering Tuesday's games.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Cleveland Guardians' Cal Quantrill delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Caption Cleveland Guardians' Cal Quantrill delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Caption Chicago White Sox's Lucas Giolito winds up during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Caption Chicago White Sox's Lucas Giolito winds up during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Caption Cleveland Guardians' Cal Quantrill delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Caption Cleveland Guardians' Cal Quantrill delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Caption Chicago White Sox's Gavin Sheets, left, celebrates with Luis Robert at home after they scored on Sheets' two-run home run off Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Cal Quantrill during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Caption Chicago White Sox's Gavin Sheets, left, celebrates with Luis Robert at home after they scored on Sheets' two-run home run off Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Cal Quantrill during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Caption Chicago White Sox's Gavin Sheets watches his two-run home run off Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Cal Quantrill during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Caption Chicago White Sox's Gavin Sheets watches his two-run home run off Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Cal Quantrill during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Caption Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson hits an RBI double down the first base line off a pitch from Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Cal Quantrill during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Chicago. Adam Engel scored on the play. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Caption Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson hits an RBI double down the first base line off a pitch from Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Cal Quantrill during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Chicago. Adam Engel scored on the play. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast