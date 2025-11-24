Shedeur Sanders makes some big plays and Browns' defense does the rest as rookie wins 1st NFL start

“So throughout all that, I had no worries. I didn’t feel nervous or anything before the game.”

With his dad, Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders, in attendance, Sanders made some big plays the Browns had lacked in the passing game while completing 11 of 20 attempts for 209 yards with a touchdown and an interception. That was plenty for the Browns and their fearsome defense in a 24-10 over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Myles Garrett had three of the Browns' 10 sacks, a defensive performance that took the pressure off Sanders and helped him end a 17-game losing streak by quarterbacks making their first start for the beleaguered franchise.

This time last year, Sanders was a Heisman Trophy candidate during his final season playing for his father at Colorado. Projected as a first-round NFL draft pick, he fell to the fifth round, and he spent most of this season at the bottom of the Browns' depth chart. He had a rough NFL debut the prior weekend in relief of fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel, who left with a concussion midway through the Browns' loss to Baltimore.

“Being a backup and everything, sometimes you have to compromise your personality and change the way you do things, to never step on anybody’s toes,” Sanders said. “The fact that I got an opportunity, and I was able to show the organization, show everybody who I really am, it’s truly exciting.

“I was off balance for a little bit, the past couple of months of my life, but it was different. But I’m thankful to be back where I am.”

Where Sanders will be next week is unclear for now. Coach Kevin Stefanski wouldn't name a starter for next Sunday's game against visiting San Francisco, but he was happy that Sanders was able to communicate what he saw on the field.

“All our quarterbacks do a great job in-game, having those conversations that you’re having throughout the week as well,” Stefanski said. “These guys are doing a nice job telling us what they’re seeing. I think that’s so important because they have a better angle than we do on the sidelines. So he did a nice job. I thought he saw clearly. With young players, are there going to be things that he can do better? Absolutely.”

Whether he continues as the starter or not, Sanders gave himself and the Browns some hope for the final six weeks of the season.

“A lot of people wanted to see me fail, and it ain’t going to happen," Sanders said. “It ain’t going to happen.”

