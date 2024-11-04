Sharks and Blue Jackets square off in out-of-conference matchup

The San Jose Sharks and the Columbus Blue Jackets face off in a non-conference matchup
By The Associated Press
24 minutes ago
Columbus Blue Jackets (5-5-1, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (3-8-2, in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks face the Columbus Blue Jackets in a non-conference matchup.

San Jose has a 3-8-2 record overall and a 2-3-1 record on its home ice. The Sharks have a 2-5-1 record in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

Columbus has a 1-2-1 record in road games and a 5-5-1 record overall. The Blue Jackets have a +one scoring differential, with 39 total goals scored and 38 given up.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Blue Jackets: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

