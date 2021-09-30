journal-news logo
Shaffelburg has goal and 2 assists, Toronto beats Cincinnati

Toronto FC's Jacob Shaffelburg jumps over FC Cincinnati's Allan Cruz during the second half of an MLS soccer game in Toronto, Wednesday Sept. 29, 2021. (Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press via AP)







Canadian winger Jacob Shaffelburg had a goal and two assists in a 17-minute span in the second half to help Toronto FC beat Cincinnati 3-2 on Wednesday night

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian winger Jacob Shaffelburg had a goal and two assists in a 17-minute span in the second half to help Toronto FC beat Cincinnati 3-2 on Wednesday night.

Ifunanyachi Achara and Mark Delgado also scored for Toronto (5-15-7) in front of a crowd of only 5,110 fans at BMO Field.

Ronald Matarrita and Luciano Acosta scored for Cincinnati (4-14-8).

Toronto FC's Richie Laryea and FC Cincinnati's Alvaro Barreal, center, exchange words during the first half of an MLS soccer game in Toronto, Wednesday Sept. 29, 2021. (Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press via AP)







Toronto FC's Jonathan Osorio reacts after a missed scoring chance against FC Cincinnati during the first half of an MLS soccer game in Toronto, Wednesday Sept. 29, 2021. (Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press via AP)







Toronto FC's Ifunanyachi Achara, right, celebrates his goal with Jacob Shaffelburg during the second half of an MLS soccer game against FC Cincinnati in Toronto, Wednesday Sept. 29, 2021. (Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press via AP)







Toronto FC's Marco Delgado, right, battles for the ball with FC Cincinnati's Ronald Matarrita during the second half of an MLS soccer game in Toronto, Wednesday Sept. 29, 2021. (Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press via AP)







FC Cincinnati's Ronald Matarrita, second left, celebrates with teammates after scoring in the first half of an MLS soccer game against Toronto FC in Toronto, Wednesday Sept. 29, 2021. (Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press via AP)







Toronto FC's Jacob Shaffelburg battles for the ball with FC Cincinnati's Edgar Castillo during the first half of MLS soccer game in Toronto, Wednesday Sept. 29, 2021. (Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press via AP)







