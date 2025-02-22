Seton Hall and Xavier face off in conference showdown

BOTTOM LINE: Zach Freemantle and Xavier visit Isaiah Coleman and Seton Hall in Big East action Sunday.

The Pirates are 5-8 in home games. Seton Hall allows 69.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.4 points per game.

The Musketeers are 9-7 in Big East play. Xavier is fifth in the Big East scoring 32.1 points per game in the paint led by Freemantle averaging 9.3.

Seton Hall's average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Xavier gives up. Xavier averages 7.5 more points per game (77.3) than Seton Hall gives up (69.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Coleman is averaging 15.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Pirates. Scotty Middleton is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Freemantle is averaging 16.8 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Musketeers. Ryan Conwell is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 1-9, averaging 59.0 points, 25.3 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Musketeers: 7-3, averaging 74.6 points, 28.6 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

