Sergio Santos scores in 93rd minute, Cincinnati beats Toronto 4-3

Sergio Santos scored in the 93rd minute as FC Cincinnati defeated Toronto FC 4-3 to extend its winning streak to a club-record seven games
1 hour ago
TORONTO (AP) — Sergio Santos scored in the 93rd minute Saturday as FC Cincinnati defeated Toronto FC 4-3 to extend its winning streak to a club-record seven games.

Lucho Acosta moved into the penalty area and played chip shot it in front of goal to Santos for the goal.

Lorenzo Insigne’s 85th-minute goal from the penalty spot, after Miles Robinson pulled down Prince Owusu, had lifted Toronto (7-7-1) into a 3-3 tie.

Cincinnati (10-2-3) went ahead 2-1 on goals by Luca Orellano and Kevin Kelsy in the 53rd and 55th minutes. Toronto pulled even at 2-2 in the 63rd minute when Ian Murphy scored but Orellano’s second goal of the game in the 79th minute made it 3-2. It was the third goal in four games for Kelsy, a 19-year-old Venezuelan.

Deybi Flores opened the scoring for Toronto in the 25th minute with a header off an Insigne corner.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

