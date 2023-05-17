Senzel hits go-ahead homer in 7th inning, helping Reds to 3-1 win over Rockies

The Reds added a run in the top of the eighth on Matt McLain’s RBI single. Derek Law (3-4) earned the win and Alexis Díaz got three outs for his 10th save. TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: RHP Fernando Cruz (strained right shoulder) is headed to Triple-A Louisville to begun a rehab stint. He’s expected to throw a couple of live batting practice sessions and make two or three appearances in games. If all goes well, Reds manager David Bell said Cruz could be back with the team toward the end of the month, when Cincinnati visits the Chicago Cubs.

Rockies: RHP Noah Davis (right elbow inflammation) threw on the side on flat ground prior to Tuesday's game. “He looks good. He feels good. It’s progress,” manager Bud Black said. Davis was placed on the 15-day injured list on April 30.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Graham Ashcraft (2-1, 3.95 ERA) is set to make his first career start against Coloraado in Wednesday’s series finale. The Rockies will lean on LHP Austin Gomber (3-4, 6.30 ERA), who looks to build on a series of strong outings in which he has gone 3-0 with a 2.28 ERA over his last four starts.

