Sentencing set for Ohio man who claimed to be missing child

Brian Michael Rini, now 25, was initially sentenced earlier this year to two years behind bars. But the judge wanted to see results of a pre-sentencing investigation, likely including details of Rini's mental and physical conditions, before officially entering his sentence. Court records show the deadline for the investigation was extended repeatedly during the pandemic.

Rini, of Medina, Ohio, was arrested by FBI agents in April 2019. He pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft.