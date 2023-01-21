Sensebaugh scores 27, Ohio State tops Iowa 93-77 to end skid

Likekele had a pair of layups and Sensabaugh converted a three-point play in a 10-0 run that put the Buckeyes on top 49-39 with 16:20 to play.

The teams basically swapped baskets after that with the lead ranging from 8 to 10 points, until a Sensabaugh 3-pointer and consecutive baskets by Key in an 8-0 run made it 79-63 with 5:43 to play. Key appeared to injure a leg on a dunk that closed out the scoring in the final minute.

Ohio State only averaged 66 points a game during the five-game losing streak but averaged 81 a game before the skid. Four of the five losses were by four points or less, starting with a 71-69 setback against No. 1 Purdue.

McNeil had back-to-back 3-pointers in a 12-0 run that put the Buckeyes up 25-15 midway through the first half but the Hawkeyes clawed back, pulling within 37-35 with 3:06 to go.

That ended the scoring in the first half as Iowa missed its last three shots and Ohio State its last four and both teams had three turnovers in the final 4:05.

Iowa had not played since Sunday because Wednesday's game with Northwestern was postponed because of COVID within the Wildcats' program. That game has been rescheduled for Jan. 31. The Hawkeyes play at Michigan State on Thursday and is home against Rutgers on Sunday.

Ohio State goes to Illinois on Tuesday.

