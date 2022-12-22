Sensabaugh leads hot-shooting Ohio State past Maine 95-61

Ohio State (8-3), which fell out of the AP Top 25 poll following its 89-84 overtime loss to North Carolina, shot 69% (20 of 29) from the field in the second half and 61% (41 of 67) overall against Maine.

Sensabaugh, a 6-foot-6 freshman who leads the Buckeyes in scoring, made 8 of 12 shots with three 3-pointers and was three points shy of matching his career best. Justice Sueing added 15 points for the Buckeyes. Zed Key had 14 points, Bruce Thornton 11 and Felix Okpara 10.