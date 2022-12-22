journal-news logo
Sensabaugh leads hot-shooting Ohio State past Maine 95-61

Brice Sensabaugh scored 19 points to lead five in double figures and Ohio State cruised to a 95-61 victory over Maine

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Brice Sensabaugh scored 19 points to lead five in double figures and Ohio State cruised to a 95-61 victory over Maine on Wednesday night.

Ohio State (8-3), which fell out of the AP Top 25 poll following its 89-84 overtime loss to North Carolina, shot 69% (20 of 29) from the field in the second half and 61% (41 of 67) overall against Maine.

Sensabaugh, a 6-foot-6 freshman who leads the Buckeyes in scoring, made 8 of 12 shots with three 3-pointers and was three points shy of matching his career best. Justice Sueing added 15 points for the Buckeyes. Zed Key had 14 points, Bruce Thornton 11 and Felix Okpara 10.

The Buckeyes closed the first half on a 21-8 run for a 47-26 lead at the break. Key led the way with 10 points in the half followed by Sensabaugh's nine and eight apiece from Sueing and Okpara.

Kellen Tynes scored 19 points and Gedi Juozapaitis had 16 for Maine (6-6).

It was the first meeting between the teams.

Ohio State hosts Alabama A&M on Dec. 29 and returns to Big Ten Conference play on the road against Northwestern on New Year's Day. Maine is at home against Harvard on Dec. 28.

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

