Senators host the Blue Jackets in Eastern Conference action

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Senators -185, Blue Jackets +154; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators and the Columbus Blue Jackets hit the ice in Eastern Conference action.

Ottawa is 41-29-6 overall and 23-11-2 in home games. The Senators are 20-9-4 when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

Columbus is 34-32-9 overall and 12-22-4 in road games. The Blue Jackets have a 30-11-4 record when scoring at least three goals.

The teams square off Sunday for the second time this season. The Senators won the previous meeting 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drake Batherson has 22 goals and 38 assists for the Senators. Jake Sanderson has four goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Kirill Marchenko has 31 goals and 39 assists for the Blue Jackets. Boone Jenner has scored six goals and added three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 5-4-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 3-6-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Senators: None listed.

Blue Jackets: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.