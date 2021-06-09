Senate passes bill protecting athletes' religious expression

The measure was inspired by an Ohio teen disqualified from a cross-country race because she was wearing a hijab without a required waiver. Bill sponsor Sen. Theresa Gavarone, a Bowling Green Republican, praised the support the legislation received across political parties and religious affiliations.

Gavarone researched the legislation after learning of the experience of Noor Abukaram, a runner at Sylvania Northview in suburban Columbus who was disqualified over her hijab in 2019.