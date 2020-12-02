Senate leader promises override of anti-health orders veto

The bill would allow the Legislature to adopt resolutions to rescind Ohio Department of Health orders to prevent the spread of contagious diseases. It would also prevent the Health Department from implementing regional or statewide quarantines for people who haven't been directly exposed or diagnosed with the disease such quarantines are aimed at.

Republicans say DeWine has overstepped his authority and usurped the legislative process with a series of executive orders since March to fight the coronavirus pandemic. A message was left with Republican House Speaker Bob Cupp about his intentions for a veto override vote.