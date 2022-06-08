journal-news logo
Semien leads Rangers against the Guardians after 4-hit outing

news
By The Associated Press
48 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers take on the Cleveland Guardians after Marcus Semien had four hits against the Guardians on Tuesday

Texas Rangers (26-29, third in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Guardians (25-26, third in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Dane Dunning (1-3, 4.11 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 63 strikeouts); Guardians: Shane Bieber (3-3, 3.26 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -161, Rangers +139; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers take on the Cleveland Guardians after Marcus Semien had four hits against the Guardians on Tuesday.

Cleveland has a 12-9 record in home games and a 25-26 record overall. The Guardians have the ninth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .383.

Texas is 26-29 overall and 13-13 on the road. The Rangers have hit 70 total home runs to rank third in the AL.

The teams square off Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has a .286 batting average to lead the Guardians, and has 12 doubles, four triples and 14 home runs. Oscar Gonzalez is 14-for-40 with five RBI over the past 10 games.

Semien has nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 22 RBI for the Rangers. Nate Lowe is 9-for-35 with three home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 7-3, .254 batting average, 2.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Rangers: 4-6, .239 batting average, 3.16 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Franmil Reyes: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (left glute), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rangers: Brett Martin: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Josh Smith: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (hip), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

