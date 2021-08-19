Second teen in custody in shooting that killed 13-year-old

The 16-year-old turned himself in around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Cleveland Heights Police Department, authorities said. That came four days after a 14-year-old suspect was picked up by Medina police and taken to a juvenile detention center.

The two teens are each charged as juveniles with aggravated murder, murder, attempted murder, felonious assault and improper discharge into a home. Their names have not been released, and it's not known if Cuyahoga County prosecutors will seek to try either boy as an adult.