journal-news logo
X

Second-half surge sends Cincinnati to 3-1 victory over Union

news
31 minutes ago
Brandon Vázquez, Brenner Souza da Silva and Álvaro Barreal scored second-half goals and FC Cincinnati defeated the Philadelphia Union 3-1

CINCINNATI (AP) — Brandon Vázquez, Brenner Souza da Silva and Álvaro Barreal scored second-half goals and FC Cincinnati defeated the Philadelphia Union 3-1 on Saturday.

Vázquez put Cincinnati up 1-0 in the 50th minute with his 14th goal of the season and Brenner Souza da Silva pushed the lead to 2-0 with a goal five minutes later. Barreal scored in the 71st minute to cap the scoring for Cincinnati (8-8-8).

Philadelphia (12-3-9) averted a shutout in just its third loss of the season when Paxten Aaronson scored in the 77th minute.

Roman Celentano made one save for Cincinnati. Andre Blake totaled four saves for the Union.

Vázquez and Austin FC's Sebastián Driussi are tied for the goals lead. Driussi played later Saturday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
Hamilton City Schools hire treasurer currently working for Ross Schools
2
Fairfield’s fire chief to retire after 38 years with city
3
Affordable housing stays at forefront of Oxford group discussions
4
Lakota board member says recall petition is ‘product of mob mentality’
5
Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted in Mason to tour new AtriCure facility
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top