Seattle visits Columbus, aims to extend 3-game road win streak

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Seattle visits Columbus trying for its fourth straight road win

Seattle Sounders FC (11-3-6) vs. Columbus Crew (6-8-6)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:

Columbus -115, Seattle +100

Seattle hits the road against Columbus trying to prolong a three-game road winning streak.

The Crew finished 12-6-5 overall during the 2020 season while going 10-1-0 at home. Columbus scored 46 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 24.

The Sounders finished 11-5-6 overall and 3-4-3 on the road during the 2020 season. Seattle scored 52 goals last season, averaging 2.4 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Columbus: Perry Kitchen (injured), Josh Williams (injured), Artur (injured), Luis Diaz (injured), Marlon Hairston (injured), Milton Valenzuela (injured), Aidan Morris (injured).

Seattle: Nouhou Tolo (injured), Jordy Delem (injured), Jordan Morris (injured), Stefan Frei (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

