Seattle visits Columbus, aims to extend 3-game road win streak

The Sounders finished 11-5-6 overall and 3-4-3 on the road during the 2020 season. Seattle scored 52 goals last season, averaging 2.4 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Columbus: Perry Kitchen (injured), Josh Williams (injured), Artur (injured), Luis Diaz (injured), Marlon Hairston (injured), Milton Valenzuela (injured), Aidan Morris (injured).

Seattle: Nouhou Tolo (injured), Jordy Delem (injured), Jordan Morris (injured), Stefan Frei (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.