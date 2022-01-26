Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Sears scores 26 to lead Ohio past N. Illinois 74-62

news
1 hour ago
Mark Sears had 26 points as Ohio beat Northern Illinois 74-62

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Mark Sears had 26 points as Ohio beat Northern Illinois 74-62 on Tuesday night.

Sears made 11 of 12 foul shots. He added six rebounds and six assists. Ben Vander Plas had 15 points for Ohio (15-3, 6-1 Mid-American Conference). Jason Carter added eight rebounds. Sam Towns had seven rebounds.

Keshawn Williams had 12 points for the Huskies (5-11, 2-4). Kaleb Thornton added 10 points. Anthony Crump had nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News
1
More than 520 Butler Co. families get utility assistance; applications...
2
Top local news for Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022
3
Case involving Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds goes to trial in...
4
Butler County commissioners approve $2.5M Spooky Nook payment
5
Giant Bengals watch party proposed at Paul Brown Stadium
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top