Seahawks begin preparing for 49ers after both coordinators interview for head coaching jobs

The Seahawks had a bye as the No. 1 seed in the NFC, and Kubiak and Durde did their interviews on days the team was off.

“It worked out well that they had the two days off and they could kind of shift their focus,” Macdonald said. “Once it’s over, then that’s over and we’re able to move forward. So really fortunate we had the bye.”

Last week's practices, he said, consisted mostly of self-scouting and working ahead on potential playoff opponents. Now, Seattle has turned its focus to San Francisco, which ended Philadelphia's bid for a Super Bowl repeat with a 23-19 victory on Sunday.

“I think just watching it live, it was just an incredibly resilient win,” Macdonald said of the 49ers. “I mean, the team has a lot of character. They’re really tough. You know, but really it’s nothing new with these guys. It’s what you know. But it’s a heck of a win. Tough place to go and play and get a win.”

Arroyo and Bryant could return

Both tight end Elijah Arroyo (knee) and safety Coby Bryant (knee) are expected to practice this week. Arroyo, who missed the final four games of the regular season and landed on injured reserve, returned to practice last week and could play Saturday.

“Elijah is looking good,” Macdonald said. “He’s a possibility about coming back for this game.”

Bryant missed the Seahawks' last two games with a knee injury. Left tackle Charles Cross, who signed a four-year contract extension last week, is expected to be back in the starting lineup. Cross missed the last three games with a hamstring injury.

