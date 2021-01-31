X

Scruggs scores 24 to carry Xavier over Butler 68-55

Paul Scruggs had 24 points as Xavier topped Butler 68-55

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Paul Scruggs had 24 points as Xavier got past Butler 68-55 on Saturday.

Adam Kunkel had 15 points for Xavier (11-2, 4-2 Big East Conference). Nate Johnson added 14 points. Zach Freemantle had 10 rebounds.

Bryce Nze had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs (5-9, 4-7). Bo Hodges added 11 points and six rebounds. Aaron Thompson had 10 points.

